Yohani granted Golden visa in Dubai

Sri Lankan singer Yohani has been granted the Golden visa in Dubai, which enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits.

In a Facebook post, Yohani said that she was thrilled on being honored with the prestigious Golden Visa in Dubai.

“This remarkable milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support and remarkable efforts of Classic Global @classicglobal.ae and Serandib Classic. A special thank you to the exceptional duo, Mr. Sadhic Ali (@sadhicaliali) and Mrs. Asma Ali (@asma_serendib), whose professionalism and grace guided me through this unforgettable journey. Their attention to detail and flawless execution made the entire process comfortable and memorable. I am deeply grateful for the belief and tireless dedication of my remarkable management team, Dilanjan Seneviratne @dilanjan.s and Sonu Lakhwani @supersonex . This achievement is not mine alone; it is a testament to the kind support and love from all of you,” she said.

Investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes are among those eligible for the Golden visa.

Yohani started her music career as a YouTuber. She soon gained recognition for her rap cover of ‘Deviyange Bare’ and released many covers of her singing and rapping which have earned her the title “Rap Princess” of Sri Lanka.

She rose to prominence and gained global recognition for her cover of “Manike Mage Hithe”. She also became the first Sri Lankan female singer to surpass a total of 3.60 million subscribers on YouTube. (Colombo Gazette)