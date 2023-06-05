US envoy in Sri Lanka discusses obstacles faced by upcountry families

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, met upcountry families and discussed the economic and political obstacles they face.

She also spoke to them about their aspirations for better housing, education, and opportunities to improve their livelihood.

“This morning, I met with Hill Country families (many of whom have ties to the region going back 200 years) to hear directly about the economic and political obstacles they face and their aspirations for better housing, education, and opportunities to improve their livelihood,” the Ambassador tweeted.

The Ambassador is on a visit to Nuwara Eliya and has met several people from all walks of life.

During the visit she announced that the US Embassy in Sri Lanka will expand the US State Department’s English Access Microscholarship program to provide two years of free after-school English language instruction to youth of diverse backgrounds in Nuwara Eliya.

During her visit, she also met with prospective teachers for the program who shared the challenges they face in meeting learners’ needs and their plans to equip the next generation with the language skills to empower youth to follow their dreams.

She also spoke about the importance of equality and expanding women’s contributions to legal professions at the National Law Conference.

The Ambassador noted that the judicial sector is vital for upholding the rule of law and protecting the freedoms that sustain democracy. (Colombo Gazette)