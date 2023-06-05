Malinga hunts for kid who bowls like him

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has sought assistance to look for a young boy, seen on a video bowling just like him.

Malinga posted the video on his Facebook of the young boy and asked his followers to help him find the boy.

“Can someone help me to find this kid who seems to have a bright future…Please contact me if you know him by any chance,” Malinga said in the Facebook post.

The boy is seen bowling in a very similar action to Malinga’s roundarm action which earned him the name “Slinga Malinga”.

Malinga, who is now a bowling consultant with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and had dominated the Indian Premier League (IPL) for many years, has been assisting Matheesha Pathirana.

The young pacer has been frequently likened to Lasith Malinga because of his bowling action. (Colombo Gazette)