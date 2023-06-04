Top social media video creator/comedian promotes Sri Lanka

Top social media video creator/comedian Khalid Al Ameri is currently in Sri Lanka promoting the country.

He has already produced and published a number a videos in Colombo and Kandy.

Khalid Al Ameri has also arranged a meet and greet event for his fans in Sri Lanka.

Khalid Al Ameri is an Emirati video creator who tells stories that bring the world together, he creates culturally-relevant material that is made for an international community.

His hit videos such as ‘Why Muslims Celebrate Christmas’, ‘Shopping While Married’ as well as his four seasons of ‘The Ramadan Show’ have built an audience on his channels of over 13 million people.

Khalid graduated from Stanford University and was featured in the 2020 list of ‘100 Most Powerful Arabs’ by Gulf Business as well as being first social media personality to be awarded a Dubai Star in the Downtown Dubai Walk of Fame.

Khalid began supporting UNHCR in 2018, using his storytelling expertise to shed light on displaced persons in various parts of the world. He covered stories of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, South Sudanese in Uganda, Lebanese in Lebanon post-Beirut blast, and Syrian and Iraqis in Erbil. (Colombo Gazette)