Sweden makes sex an official sport

Sweden has become the first country in the world to officially register sex as a sport and will also host the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8.

The championship which will take place under the guidance of the Swedish Sex Federation, will go on for six weeks with participants engaging in sexual activities under 16 disciplines, including seduction, oral sex, penetration, and more.

The European Sex Championship will begin on June 8 and will go on for six weeks where participants will engage in sexual activities from 45 minutes to 1 hour each day with their matches and/or activities. The duration will vary depending on the match, however, some reports said that the competitions can go on for as long as six hours a day.