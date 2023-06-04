Maldives Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka for joint commission talks

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid is to visit Sri Lanka this week to participate in the Fourth Session of the Joint Commission between Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The Fourth Session of the Joint Commission between Sri Lanka and the Maldives will be held from 06 to 07 June 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Colombo.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka M.U.M. Ali Sabry, will co-chair the Joint Commission with his counterpart Abdulla Shahid on 07 June 2023.

A Senior Officials meeting of the Joint Commission which will be held on 06 June 2023 will precede the Ministerial level meeting.

The Joint Commission is expected to enable the two countries to assess the progress of bilateral relations and deliberate on new initiatives and the way forward to further advance cooperation covering multifaceted areas of shared interest including trade & investment, defence, tourism, fisheries, education, health, employment, youth, sports and skills development, consular and cultural affairs.

On the sidelines of the Joint Commission, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are scheduled to be signed between the two countries.

The previous Joint Commission was held in the Maldives in February 2017. (Colombo Gazette)