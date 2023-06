Litro Gas announced a reduction in the price of domestic gas with the price of a 12.5kg gas cylinder being reduced by Rs. 452.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 452 and will be sold for Rs. 3,186, a 05kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 181 and will be sold at Rs. 1,281, and a 2.3kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs.83 and will be sold at Rs. 598.