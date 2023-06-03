UN FAO help tackle environmental challenges in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is taking a significant step towards addressing its environmental issues as the Ministry of Environment and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently signed an agreement on the Green Climate Fund Readiness Initiative.

Sri Lanka is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, consistently ranking among the top ten nations at risk of extreme weather events according to the Global Climate Risk Index. These climate impacts have had severe consequences on various economic sectors, affecting people’s lives and livelihoods.

The signing of the Green Climate Fund Readiness project document marks an important milestone in Sri Lanka’s efforts to adapt and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The proposal aims to enhance the technical capacity of the Ministry of Environment and its partners, including the private sector. By working together, the project will help identify and implement the necessary measures to address climate challenges in priority sectors. The project also aims to attract public and private investments to promote climate-smart agriculture through scientific planning.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, expressed his commitment to building a sustainable future for Sri Lanka and contributing to the global fight against climate change. He stated, “Together, we can adapt to the effects of climate change and secure a better future for our country. We will work hand in hand with FAO and other key stakeholders to ensure Sri Lanka’s climate resilience.”

Vimlendra Sharan, FAO’s Representative for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, highlighted the importance of climate-smart agriculture. “To become a food-secure nation and adapt to climate change, Sri Lanka must embrace climate-smart agriculture. FAO is committed to supporting the government in bridging the current gap between climate policies and action,” he said commenting on the partnership.

The collaboration underscores the commitment of FAO and the Ministry of Environment to safeguarding the environment and building a sustainable future to create positive change and ensure a greener, more resilient Sri Lanka for generations to come.