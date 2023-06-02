US President Joe Biden trips and falls at graduation ceremony

US President Joe Biden tripped and fell at an event on Thursday and was seen being helped by Air Force staff to his feet.

Biden, the US’ oldest president at 80, was handing out diplomas at a graduation ceremony in Colorado at the US Air Force Academy.

He had been standing for an hour and a half and had shaken almost 1000 cadets hands when he fell on stage.

As he was pulled to his feet he pointed at a black sand bag which was also on the stage.

“He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt posted on social media.

Mr Biden was able to walk back to his seat unassisted and was later seen climbing the steps of air force One under his own steam, even jogging at one point.

Biden would be 86 if he completes a second four-year term and his age looms as a liability. reported the New York Post. (Courtesy News.com.au)