Janashakthi Life celebrates MDRT achievers at ‘Road to MDRT 2023’ inauguration

Janashakthi Life, a pioneering life insurance provider in Sri Lanka, recently held the inauguration of “Road to MDRT” at the Marino Beach Hotel in Colombo. The event focused on a comprehensive training program conducted by the company’s Learning and Development department: The program showcased effective tools, methods, and techniques aimed at enhancing performance. Additionally, the event recognized and celebrated the exceptional achievements of the top performers in the company.

Esteemed Chief Guest Chandra Schaffter, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Janashakthi Group graced the event, while the Management team of Janashakthi Life, along with the group of MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) aspirants, were also in attendance.

At the event’s outset, C.T.A Schaffter, addressed the gathering and imparted valuable insights from his illustrious career spanning several decades as a prominent catalyst who has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing Sri Lanka’s insurance industry.

Special guest Keerthi Kanaheraarachchi, the Senior Vice President – Corporate Affairs, at Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC, also shared insights on his career journey and emphasised the significance of maintaining a positive mindset to overcome challenges successfully. Finally, the event recognized over 90 MDRT aspirants of 2022, commending their exceptional professional knowledge, ethical conduct, and remarkable client service.

MDRT is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals, with 66,000 members in 72 countries from more than 500 of the world’s leading companies. MDRT membership is internationally recognized as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

Commenting on the achievements of the sales force, Ravi Liyanage, Director/CEO of Janashakthi Life, stated, “Our sales team’s professional reputation and commitment to excellence showcases the company’s global standards in our products and service approach. It’s exciting to witness their passion, dedication, and relentless pursuit of new heights. We congratulate them on their achievements.” He also noted that the launch of Janashakthi Life’s “Road to MDRT 2023” signifies the company’s dedication to investing in its employees and maintaining its commitment to global standards of excellence.

Janashakthi Life is known for its innovative approach to the life insurance industry and has become a household name over its 28 years of operation. Janashakthi Life has a strong presence across the island, with an expanding Life Insurance network of over 75 branches and a dedicated call centre. In line with its purpose of ‘Uplifting Lives and Empowering Dreams’, the Company remains committed to becoming a leader in the Life Insurance industry by delivering a service beyond Insurance to its customers and stakeholders. Janashakthi Insurance PLC is a member of the Janashakthi Group that operates in the Insurance, Finance, and Investment sectors.