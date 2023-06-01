YouTube channel owner remanded over Nathasha’s comments

The owner of the YouTube channel SL VLOG has been remanded for publishing and promoting a controversial video by stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya.

Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that Bruno Divakara was arrested for aiding and abetting an illegal act committed by Edirisooriya.

Divakara was produced in court and remanded until 07th June 07.

Edirisooriya was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport last month.

She was arrested for allegedly making comments disrespectful to Buddhism.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had received a complaint against Nathasha Edirisooriya, accusing her of insulting Buddhism, and Christianity during a stand-up comedy show recently.

Edirisooriya had later made a public apology over the comments she made. (Colombo Gazette)