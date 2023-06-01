SriLankan denies claims it mishandled travel of Venerable Ajahn Brahm

SriLankan Airlines has denied claims it mishandled the travel of the Venerable Ajahn Brahm.

It was reported that the Venerable Ajahn Brahm, who arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to leave for Bangkok, had been kept waiting at the airport for 12 hours as Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane was also set to leave for Thailand on the same flight.

However, SriLankan Airlines said that the Venerable Ajahn Brahm was booked on a different airline when the delay occurred at the Bandaranaike International Airport in the early hours of 31 May 2023.

SriLankan Airlines, said that it promptly stepped up and went beyond to assist the Venerable Ajahn Brahm to find an alternative flight.

“SriLankan Airlines therefore reiterates that the Venerable Thero was not originally booked to travel to Bangkok or any other destination on SriLankan Airlines when the incident happened,” SriLankan Airlines said in a statement. (Colombo Gazette)