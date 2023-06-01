Sri Lanka wants to expand its exports to China

Sri Lanka has sought to expand its exports to China particularly Ceylon cinnamon, seafood, fruits and vegetables and gemstones.

China and Sri Lanka, this week, successfully concluded the 12th round of Diplomatic Consultations between the two countries.

The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Sun Weidong, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo.

The discussions focused on bilateral cooperation, economic and trade cooperation, current economy recovery process, livelihood assistance and financial support, people-to-people exchanges and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Elaborating on the high levels of development in China leading to a new development paradigm, China’s path to modernization and successfully elevating millions of Chinese citizens out of poverty in the past four decades, the visiting Vice Minister of China, Sun Weidong stated that there is opportunity for result oriented cooperation with Sri Lanka.

Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane appreciated China’s assistance to Sri Lanka during the challenging period and sought China’s support in expanding Sri Lanka’s exports to China, particularly the export of Ceylon cinnamon, seafood, fruits & vegetables and gemstones.

Further she explained Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and welcomed the increasing trend of Chinese tourist arrivals. During the consultations Sri Lanka and China pledged to further consolidate bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

During the visit, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The visiting Chinese delegation also held constructive engagement with the members of the Sri Lanka – China Parliamentary Friendship Association and is expected to visit the Sri Lanka – China Friendship Village in Dewanagala. The Vice Minister will also pay homage to the temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy and call on the Mahanayake thero of the Malwatte Chapter.

Senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were present during the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)