Sri Lanka dedicated to peaceful utilization of nuclear energy

Sri Lanka says it is dedicated to the peaceful utilization of nuclear energy.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe held a meeting with Robert Floyd, the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

The President’s Media Division said that in the course of their discussion, the President reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s dedication to the peaceful utilization of nuclear energy.

Floyd is visiting Sri Lanka from 31 May to 4 June 2023.

Sri Lanka signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) on 24 October 1996 and a Facility Agreement with the Organization in June 2000 which led the way for the establishment of an auxiliary seismological station in Pallekale, Kandy, as part of the International Monitoring System (IMS) to verify compliance with the CTBT.

The key objective of the CTBT is to ban nuclear explosions by everyone, everywhere: above ground, under water and underground. (Colombo Gazette)