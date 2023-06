Chief of Defence Staff, General Shavendra Silva has sent a letter of demand to former Minister Wimal Weerawansa.

The former Army Commander has accused Weerawansa of bringing disrepute to his name during a recent book launch.

General Shavendra Silva accused Weerawansa of making ‘defamatory remarks’ during the book launch.

In his letter of demand General Shavendra Silva said that the statements made by Weerawansa are false and baseless. (Colombo Gazette)