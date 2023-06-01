Public urged not to panic fearing fuel shortage

The public have been urged not to panic fearing a fuel shortage as there are adequate stocks with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC).

Panic buying and long queues were seen at some fuel stations in Colombo today, with fuel running out in some fuel sheds.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that some fuel station owners had not placed orders for fuel anticipating a fuel price reduction.

He said that dealers had been required to maintain a minimum stock of 50% of fuel.

“I have asked CPC to review and suspend the license of fuel stations that had not maintained minimum stocks,” the Minister said.

The Minister also made public the fuel stocks available with the CPC as of this morning (Thursday). (Colombo Gazette)