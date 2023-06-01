Husband storms stage after wife loses beauty pageant

A man stormed the stage and smashed the winner’s crown after his wife lost the LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant held in Brazil.

Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023, an ‘LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant’ came to a stand-still on Saturday (27 May) just as contestant Emannuelly Belini was named the winner.

Moments before the drama kicked off at the Brazilian pageant, Emannuelly, representing the municipality of Várzea Grande, stood on stage hand-in-hand with competitor Nathally Becker, who was representing the city of Cuiabá, as they waited for the winner to be announced.

When Emannuelly was named the winner of the competition, she cupped her hands over her face and leaned over in shock.

As soon as she composed herself and prepared to be crowned with her tiara, a furious man clambered onto the stage and seized it before slamming it on the floor.

While the man is yet to be publicly identified, local media outlet Globo has reported that he was runner-up Nathally’s husband.

Seemingly upset that his partner didn’t take home the crown, the man picked up the tiara once again and slammed it on the ground, smashing it into pieces.

Nathally, who appeared frozen in shock, was then pulled backstage by her husband before security got a hold of him.