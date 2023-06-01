Al Pacino, 83, expecting his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend

Al Pacino is expecting a child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant.

The Oscar-winning actor, 83, and Alfallah, 29, are expecting their first child together, the actor’s rep confirmed to TMZ.

Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022. They were seen with one another last month at the upscale Los Angeles eatery E Baldi.

The Scarface leading man is already father to three children with two women: he shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D’Angelo; and Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

News of the pregnancy comes the same month that the actor’s longtime colleague Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The Hollywood legends have shared the screen in movies including 2019’s The Irishman, 1995’s Heat and 1974’s The Godfather Part II.

Alfallah was previously in romances with Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

She was seen out with Tinseltown icon Clint Eastwood, 93, in 2019, but said they were just family friends.

The year before, she was seen out with Inglourious Basterds actor Eli Roth, 51.

Alfallah’s age gap with Pacino ‘doesn’t seem to be a problem,’ a source told Page Six in April of 2022, adding that the Kuwaiti-American film producer ‘mostly dates very rich older men.

‘She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.’

Alfallah is a native of Beverly Hills and attended the UCLA School of Film and Television, later pursuing a career as a producer.