Scrum-half quits Wales 100 days before World Cup

Rhys Webb has become the third Wales veteran to announce his international retirement before the 2023 World Cup.

The 34-year-old British and Irish Lions scrum-half announced his decision on social media 100 days before the tournament kicks off in France. He has joined Ospreys Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric in ending his international career.

Webb said “an opportunity to play abroad” amid Welsh rugby’s “difficulties” influenced his decision.

After being overlooked by Wayne Pivac, Webb was recalled by Wales coach Warren Gatland for the 2023 Six Nations and was then named in the nation’s extended World Cup training squad.

Since then Jones, 37, and Tipuric, 33, have opted to retire from international duty.

Webb made his Wales debut in 2012 and went on to win 40 caps as well as two for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tourists in New Zealand, but injury ruled him out of playing at the 2015 World Cup.

Wales’ now ditched 60-cap rule meant Webb could not play at the 2019 tournament because he was playing club rugby at Toulon, so he will now end his career without representing Wales in a World Cup.

Webb’s Ospreys contract expired after the end of the 2022-23 season and with financial cuts hitting Welsh teams’ budgets, a new deal to remain there has not transpired.

He wrote: “Having the opportunity to play for Wales again recently has been a huge honour and I am proud to have been named as part of the World Cup training squad.

“However, whilst I would have relished the chance to end my career playing for a Welsh region, the present uncertainty and difficulties in Welsh rugby, meant there was little opportunity for a contract that offered security for the coming years, as I see out my professional career.

“As such, when an opportunity to play abroad arose during the off season, enabling me to provide greater career security for myself and my family, I decided to accept the offer.

“I feel that after achieving my goal of returning to the Wales set-up, it is the right time now for me to step away from international rugby and just enjoy my last few years as a professional rugby player.

“I’d like to thank the Ospreys for continuing to believe in me, even when my omission from the Welsh squad sometimes had me doubting my own ability and Warren, for giving me a chance to pull the famous red jersey on once again.”

Webb has been linked with clubs in France – particularly second-tier Biarritz – the United States, Japan and in the southern hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition.

Gatland named three other scrum-halves in his initial 54-man training squad, Scarlets duo Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy as well as Cardiff’s Tomos Williams. (BBC)