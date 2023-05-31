CCTV footage of theft at Sri Lankan temple in Adelaide being analysed

By Easwaran Rutnam in Adelaide

The Police in Adelaide are analyzing CCTV footage of a theft at a Sri Lankan Buddhist temple in Adelaide.

President of the Management Committee of the temple, Duminda Kottahachchi, told Colombo Gazette that the Police had requested the original footage from the CCTV cameras.

He said that the robber had appeared on only one CCTV camera and had been hidden on the other cameras.

The Sri Lankan Buddhist temple in Adelaide was looted last Friday with the thief stealing the donations from worshipers.

CCTV footage showed the man walk into the Adelaide Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara and walk out after committing the crime.

The man had walked into the temple and stole approximately ASD 3000 from the donation box and escaped.

The Chief incumbent of the temple, the Venerable Udagabbala Sumedha Thero, was in the temple when the crime was committed.

He heard a noise while meditating in another room and walked out to find the donation box was broken and money had been stolen.

This was the second time the same thief struck at two different Buddhist temples in South Australia.

The same man had stolen money from another Buddhist temple in South Australia srecently.

He had walked into the temple at Flinders Park and walked out with ASD 800 in donations.

The Director of that temple, Nawang Thubten, said that the temple depends on donations to operate. (Colombo Gazette)