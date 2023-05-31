British comedian Ricky Gervais takes on former Sri Lankan Minister

British actor and stand-up comedian Ricky Gervais took on former Sri Lankan Minister Navin Dissanayake over the use of religion in stand-up comedy.

Dissanayake tweeted saying stand-up comedy is a part of free speech in any democracy but cannot be enjoyed at the expense of hurting the religious feelings of others.

“Stand-up comedy is a part of free speech in any democracy. It can be enjoyed but not at the expense of hurting the religious feelings of others. What’s funny to you may not be funny to another. Its best to keep religion out of the conversation because its a personal issue,” Dissanayake tweeted.

He also said that free speech doesn’t mean you can insult, damage the reputation and cause hurt to others through your actions and speech.

Gervais then tweeted telling Dissanayake that he was upset by the tweet of the former MP and urged him to delete it.

“I can’t tell you how much hurt your tweet has caused me. I’m really upset by it to be honest. Can you delete it please and apologise immediately?” Gervais tweeted.

Dissanayake responded saying he will not delete the tweet saying it was his freedom of expression.

” Sorry i hurt you @rickygervais bt im not going to delete my tweet cos thats my freedom of expression mate,” Dissanayake tweeted.

Ricky Gervais then responded saying “Bingo!”. (Colombo Gazette)