Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s assistance sought for upcountry

The assistance of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been sought for Sri Lanka’s upcountry.

A discussion was held today on the advancement of education, health, and technology in the upcountry through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the top humanitarian organizations in the world.

The discussion took place under the direction of the Secretary General of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress and the Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Jeevan Thondaman.

Officials from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation attended the discussion.

Nishantha Ranatunga, the head of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board, Bharat Arulsamy, the Director of the Estate Human Resource Development Fund, Aritha Wickramasinghe, the Minister’s Adviser and Special Secretary Mohammad Khader also attended the discussion.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s projects that can be implemented in Sri Lanka were also looked into.

Plans for providing wholesome food, promoting good health, and providing children, particularly those living in upcountry estate regions, with modern technology, was also explored.

The two parties also discussed other matters, including the digitization of the water supply. (Colombo Gazette)