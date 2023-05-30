Sri Lanka seeks Superstar Rajinikanth’s assistance to boost tourism

Sri Lanka has sought the assistance of Superstar Rajinikanth to boost tourism in the country.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Dr. D. Venkateshwaran met Padma Bhushan ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, a world renowned actor from South India, at his residence this week, the Foreign Ministry said today.

During the meeting, the Deputy High Commissioner invited Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka saying his presence will enhance cinema induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism.

The Deputy High Commissioner also personally invited him to explore the ‘Ramayana Trail’ that is exclusive to Sri Lanka and also other unique Buddhist sites in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)