Man armed with knife arrested in Adelaide’s CBD after being tasered

By Easwaran Rutnam in Adelaide A man armed with a knife was arrested in Adelaide’s Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, after he was tasered. The South Australia Police said that the incident occurred at the intersection of King William Street and Rundle Mall. The area is full of activity with most people either shopping or hanging out and also catching public transport. The Police said that at about 10.35am today, patrols were called to the intersection of King William Street and Rundle Mall after reports of a man armed with a knife.

Officers located the man in King William Street and told him to drop the knife.

He refused to comply with Police direction to drop the weapon and the man was tasered by Police to safely disarm him so he could be arrested.

The 34-year-old Seaview Downs man was charged with aggravated affray and carrying an offensive weapon.

He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for a mental health assessment.

The Police said that it is expected that he will be refused bail once he is deemed fit for custody. (Colombo Gazette)