IMF Deputy Managing Director to have talks in Sri Lanka

The Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kenji Okamura, is to visit Sri Lanka for talks.

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said that Kenji Okamura will be on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka (31st May and 1st June).

During the visit, several rounds of discussions will be held on the recent changes in Sri Lanka’s economic stability, the opportunities to empower the economy in future and the methods to minimize the obstacles and delays.

An IMF mission led by Peter Breuer and Masahiro Nozaki conducted a staff visit to Colombo from May 11 to 23, 2023 to discuss recent economic developments and implementation of the Fund-supported program.

At the conclusion of the visit the IMF welcomed the authorities’ ongoing efforts in meeting key commitments under the Fund-supported program.

The mission discussed additional fiscal efforts that will be critical to ensure successful revenue mobilization.

The IMF also said that keeping up the reform momentum and ensuring timely implementation of program commitments, including to ensure central bank independence, improve governance, and protect the vulnerable, are key for Sri Lanka to emerge from the economic crisis. (Colombo Gazette)