Government to go ahead with Truth and Reconciliation Commission

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, taking into account the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa.

The Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms and the Minister of Foreign Affairs visited South Africa at the invitation of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa in order to conduct a preliminary study on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

During that visit, they held discussions with the South African President, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and other heads of the South African Government.

The Cabinet of Ministers has now approved a combined proposal presented by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, for the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Mechanism in Sri Lanka, taking into account the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa. (Colombo Gazette)