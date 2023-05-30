Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen resumes work at Kurunegala Teaching Hospital

Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen, who was falsely accused by some politicians and the media, resumed work at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Shafi has been reinstated at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital as the Senior House Officer in Gynecology and Obstetrics.

The Health Services Committee of the Public Services Commission had recently ordered the Health Ministry to reassign Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

He was earlier accused of performing illegal sterilisation operations and was sent on compulsory leave.

The Secretary of the Health Services Committee of the Public Services Commission in a letter to the Health Secretary said the disciplinary actions against Dr. Shafi have been terminated as the allegations against him have not been proved by the written and oral evidence of the report submitted by the Expert Committee that investigated into the allegations against him. (Colombo Gazette)