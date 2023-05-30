Cabinet approves proposed deals between Maldives and Sri Lanka

The Cabinet has approved two proposed agreements between the Maldives and Sri Lanka, including one in the field of health.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, proposed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maldives on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

“The purpose of this MoU is to strengthen, promote and improve cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters as well as to strengthen mutual understanding and communication between the two parties,” the Government said.

The Attorney General’s clearance has been received for the MoU drafted for this purpose.

It has also been proposed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Maldives and Sri Lanka on cooperation in the field of health.

The purpose is to strengthen cooperation in the field of health between the two countries by improving health services, promoting research and development activities and improving the overall well-being of the people of both countries. The

Attorney General’s clearance has been received for the MoU drafted for this purpose.

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Health

to sign the proposed Memorandum of Understanding(Colombo Gazette)