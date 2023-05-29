Taliban’s Participation In Kazan Forum Does Not Mean Its Recognition By Moscow: Envoy

Zamir Kabulov, the Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan, said that the Taliban’s participation in the Kazan Forum “absolutely did not mean” its recognition from Russia.

The Russian envoy also said that the UN Security Council does not sanction the Taliban delegation that participated in the Russia-Islamic World Kazan forum event.

The Taliban delegation, prohibited in Russia, is represented at the Kazan Forum by participants not sanctioned by the UN Security Council.

“We have economic cooperation with authorities in Kabul; the guest – including acting Minister of Trade Nooriddin Azizi and the acting Minister of Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa – is not on the UN Security Council sanctions list. Therefore, they are free in their movement,” he clarified, as TASS quoted.

The Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum was held from 18-19 2023 in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

The Afghan delegation, including the acting minister of industry and commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, advisor of the Afghan prime Minster to Economic Affairs and others, participated in the Forum.

The Summit aims to enhance trade, economy, and science and technology cooperation and promote social and cultural ties between Russia and the Islamic world.

In the Forum, more than 85 countries, including Azerbaijan, Iran, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Bahrain, Uganda, Qatar and Pakistan and other countries, attended the Summit.

Nearly 6,400 people attended the business forum last year, travelling from 59 Russian regions and 64 nations.

Since the Taliban retook power in August 2021, this is the first official invitation the Taliban delegation has received to a worldwide event where they met with leaders of many countries.