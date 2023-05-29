Match officials for World Test Championship Final revealed

The ICC announced the list of match officials that will take charge of the World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval, starting June 7.

Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England will be the on-field umpires at The Oval for the marquee clash between Australia and India. They will be supported by England’s Richard Kettleborough, who has been appointed as the TV umpire, while Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will act as the fourth umpire. Richie Richardson of the West Indies will be the match referee.

Both Gaffaney and Illingworth are highly experienced at the international level, being members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. The clash at The Oval will be Gaffaney’s 49th Test match while Illingworth will be officiating his 64th Test.

This will be a second successive World Test Championship Final match for Kettleborough, who acted as the TV umpire for the 2021 World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at Southampton.

The final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day. (ICC)