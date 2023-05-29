Advantis and Cordelia Cruises unite to unleash the ultimate cruising experience in Sri Lanka

The transportation and logistics arm of the Hayleys Group, Advantis, announced a groundbreaking partnership with India’s top cruise line, Cordelia Cruises to usher in a new wave of inbound luxury tourists to Sri Lanka.

Leveraging their newly forged partnership, Advantis – Travel and Aviation will serve as the General Sales Agent, while Advantis Group subsidiary, Clarion Shipping will serve as the Port Agent for Cordelia Cruises in Sri Lanka.

Cordelia Cruises aims to revolutionise the tourism market in the region by offering an extraordinary cruise experience that exudes style and luxury through its crown jewel – “The Empress”, an iconic vessel that first set sail with the name The Nordic Empress. With 796 cabins in 5 distinct categories filled with state-of-the-art amenities, the ship is capable of accommodating 2,000 passengers. The luxury cruise line will embark on its inaugural sailing to the island, in June 2023.

The collaboration marks a milestone in Sri Lanka’s efforts to revitalise inbound tourism and capitalise on the island’s significant untapped potential as an international hotspot for cruise tourism. Embarking on a Cordelia Cruise journey to Sri Lanka opens up a world of thrilling shore excursions for travellers, with Jaffna, Hambantota, and Trincomalee serving as bases. These exceptional locations offer an opportunity to embark on unforgettable adventures that showcase the very best of Sri Lanka’s rich heritage, breathtaking natural beauty, and vibrant cultural diversity. A significant boost to the Sri Lankan tourism industry is anticipated, attracting an estimated 80,000 tourists within the first four months alone.

This surge is set to unlock significant commercial opportunities for the tourism value chain, drive economic growth and position Sri Lanka as a premier destination for discerning travellers, providing a timely impetus to the country’s travel and tourism industry.

Cordelia Cruises President and CEO, Jurgen Bailom stated that: “Sri Lanka is truly one of the most uniquely diverse holiday destinations in the Asian region. Combined with the invaluable support of our local partners Advantis, and the Hayleys Group, we see immense growth potential in synergistically integrating Sri Lankan and Indian destinations into a single, unforgettable luxury travel and hospitality experience.”

Hayleys Group Chairman and Chief Executive, Mohan Pandithage noted the collaboration with Cordelia Cruises would inject much needed energy into the country’s tourism sector. “One of Sri Lanka’s most urgent national priorities is to ensure a rapid increase in tourist arrivals. We believe that this partnership holds the potential to significantly boost arrivals, and over the medium-long term, attract an entirely new segment of travellers to our shores.”

Commenting on the partnership Advantis Managing Director, Ruwan Waidyaratne said: “We are pleased to partner with Cordelia as their General Sales Agent and Port Agent in Sri Lanka. This partnership promises to channel much needed support for Sri Lanka’s resurgent tourist industry, and we are confident that this partnership will help our nation promote its attractions year-round. As a pioneer in transportation and logistics, with special expertise in maritime services, we are focused on supporting all opportunities for generating growth in travel and tourism.”

Passengers aboard Cordelia Cruises can expect curated itineraries that cater to both business and leisure travellers, including 2-night, 3-night, and 5-night journeys.

These itineraries are enhanced by an array of unparalleled onboard experiences, such as exquisite fine dining restaurants, vibrant pubs, a fully-equipped fitness centre, spa and salon facilities, a casino, a swimming pool, a nightclub, engaging retail activities, and much more. Moreover, “The Empress” hosts a diverse range of live entertainment, including captivating music performances, mesmerising magic shows, stand-up comedy, Bollywood music comedy, burlesque performances, DJ parties and movie nights, ensuring that every moment is filled with excitement and delight.

Advantis is Sri Lanka’s most diversified transportation and logistics provider, with over six decades of experience and operations spread across Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand. Backed by the blue-chip multinational conglomerate Hayleys PLC, Advantis is at the forefront of the logistics and construction industries providing end-to-end solutions covering Integrated Logistics, Projects and Engineering, Marine and Energy, International Freight Management and Travel and Aviation.