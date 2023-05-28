“Very Impressed…:” Maldives delegation visits Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) , May 20 (ANI): Hailing the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, Chenab Bridge taller than the Eiffel Tower, Maldives ‘ minister for National Planning , Housing and Infrastructure said, “Very impressed with the development the India n Railways are bringing to the nation.”

A delegation led by Mohamed Aslam, Minister for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure from the Maldives visited the Chenab Bridge on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Northern Railway said, “His Excellency, Shri Mohamed Aslam, Minister for National Planning, Housing & Infrastructure, Republic of Maldives & His Excellency, Shri Shifaz Ali, Minister of State for National Planning, Housing & Infrastructure, Republic of Maldives visited Chenab Bridge on 17TH May- 2023.”Mohamed Aslam said, “Very Impressed with the development the Indian Railways are bringing to the nation,” according to the statement released by Northern Railway.

As the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project is nearing completion, Indian Railways is edging closer to connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the railway network. The Chenab Bridge is the highest Railway bridge in the world. It is a structural marvel built across a gorge of Chenab Bridge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir under the USBRL Project.

“His Excellency Mohamed Aslam, Minister for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, Republic of Maldives along with His Excellency Shifaz Ali, Minister of State for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, Republic of Maldives visited the Chenab Bridge on 17.05.23. Mahjoob Shujau, Project Director, PMU, Republic of Maldives and Mohamed Jinan Saeed, Project Manager, GMC-MTL project, PMU, Republic of Maldives were part of the delegation,” the statement read.

“Chief Administration Officer of USBRL, Sh. SP Mahi and other senior officers of the project received the delegation and briefed them about the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link Project and the Superstructures on the Katra-Banihal section including the iconic Chenab Bridge. The team also carried out a site visit to the Chenab Bridge,” the statement added.The Chenab Rail Bridge constructed 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir region, is some 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The Ministry of Railways said the bridge will be open to visitors by the end of December 2023 or January 2024. (ANI)