High-tech scanners are to be installed at the VIP passenger clearance terminal at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Director General of Sri Lanka Customs has been instructed by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake to install high-tech scanners at the VIP terminal.

The order has been issued following allegations that VIPs were smuggling illegal goods into the country via the VIP passenger clearance terminal.