UK official holds talks with wide range of stakeholders in Sri Lanka

UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Director, Ben Mellor, had talks with a wide range of stakeholders in Sri Lanka.

Along with the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Sarah Hulton, they met a wide range of stakeholders in Colombo, Jaffna and Galle, the British High Commission in Colombo said.

“It was great to accompany our UK Director across three provinces this week, meeting important stakeholders across civil society, businesses and government. We had productive discussions about local concerns and priorities, and economic and development opportunities,” the British High Commissioner said.

During their visits to Galle and Jaffna, they met with the governors of the Northern and Southern Provinces, toured a Red Cross Project site to hear about how UK funding has impacted vulnerable communities, and visited the Jaffna University and the historic Jaffna Library.

In Colombo they met with the Minister for Public Security, State Minister for Finance, and the Foreign Secretary. (Colombo Gazette)