Fuel quota to be increased from June

The weekly fuel quota for vehicles will be increased from June, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The Minister said that fuel quota currently allowed on the National Fuel Pass QR system will be increased from June following a fuel price revision.

“The decision was taken at the meeting held yesterday afternoon with the CPC finance, commercial & marketing divisions,” the Minister tweeted.

He also said that the CPC cargo plan, finances and distribution plans was also reviewed. (Colombo Gazette)