PM Modi: India-Australia ties hinge on mutual trust, respect

Thousands of Indians from across Australia on Tuesday accorded a rousing welcome to PM Modi at a diaspora event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, one of the country’s biggest indoor stadiums. The PM and his Australian counterpart addressed and interacted with a gathering of over 20,000 people, during which Anthony Albanese called Modi “The Boss”.

In his address, Modi highlighted mutual trust and respect as the foundation of the close historical ties between India and Australia, and underscored numerous elements that bind the two countries. “Our positive cooperation is growing in areas like climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, education and health security,” he said.

There was a time when 3Cs were used to define relations between India and Australia — Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry, Modi noted. “After that, it was 3Ds — Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti! Then it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education. But the truth is that the actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E…,” he said. Modi also outlined India’s growing achievements on a global scale and noted that the world is increasingly interested in India’s success stories.

He said IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy, and the World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. “Amid the once-in-a-100-years crisis, India made record exports last year,” he said.

The PM also highlighted that India’s foreign exchange reserves are scaling new heights. “You are well aware of India’s FinTech revolution,” he said.

Highlighting the deepening engagement between India and Australia, Modi said, “As per the demands of Indian-origin people in Brisbane, a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in the city.” India has a High Commission in Canberra and consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. The PM described the cheering audience, made up mainly of members of the Australian-Indian community, as “friends” and said he was proud they had made Australia their home. “You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger.

We want to see more connections: more Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries, and bringing those experiences home,” he said. “More business leaders and artists and families sharing your experiences and your knowledge and your ideas,” he added.

Both PMs jointly unveiled the foundation stone of a ‘Little India’ gateway to be built in Harris Park in Parramatta, Western Sydney, which is home to a large Indian community. (Times of India)