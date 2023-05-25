Over 3.7 million Sri Lankans seek social security payments

Over 3.7 million Sri Lankans have sought social security benefit payments, a Parliament committee was informed.

The Committee on Ways and Means said that a proper methodology should be followed in selecting beneficiaries for social security schemes.

The matter was discussed when the Committee on Ways and Means Chaired by MP Patali Champika Ranawaka met.

Officials informed the committee regarding the “Aswesuma” welfare scheme to be implemented by the Government from the first of July.

Officials pointed out that welfare benefit payments will be made under 04 social categories of transitional, vulnerable, poor and extremely poor, and related allowances will also be given to the disabled, elderly and kidney patients as usual under this scheme.

It was noted during the meeting that more than 3.7 million applications have been received to obtain the allowance and the most vulnerable will be given the allowance from the first day of July.

The Chair of the Committee emphasized that the World Bank has indicated that 30 percent of the recipients of the Samurdhi allowance are not eligible for it and the beneficiaries for this scheme should be selected keeping that in mind.

The Committee also pointed out the need for periodic evaluation of the beneficiaries benefiting from the insurance scheme.

Meanwhile, the Chair of the Committee expressed his displeasure over the failure of the Customs Department, the Inland Revenue Department, the Excise Department and the Ministry of Finance to submit the relevant reports on the due date as ordered by the committee. (Colombo Gazette)