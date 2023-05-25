Discussions held to have sex education for teens in Kalutara

Discussions have been held to conduct sex education for teenagers in Kalutara from June, the Health Promotion Bureau said.

Dr. Rasanjali Hettiarachchi, Director of Health Services in Kalutara said that they hope to conduct sex education for teens between the age of 15 and 18.

Hettiarachchi said that a number of discussions have been held on the need to commence sex education for youth in Kalutara.

According to the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Rasanjali Hettiarachchi expressed hope that sex education for teens aged between 15 and 18 will be able to commence from June.

The National STD/AIDS Control Programme had said last year that sexually transmitted diseases had been found in a number of Sri Lankan school children and university students.

There had been a rise in infections among youth aged between 18-30 reported last year. (Colombo Gazette)