Children in Sri Lanka still require critical lifesaving support more than one year from the onset of the poly-crisis that continues to devastate the country with half a million jobs lost and 2.7 million additional people falling into poverty, Save the Children reported quoting World Bank data.

Across the island, 38% of families with children are unable to meet their basic food and education needs, according to a recent needs assessment by Save the Children. In another stark sign of the escalating crisis, families are being forced into increasingly desperate measures to meet basic daily needs.

To address the threat to families’ essential needs, Save the Children has supported vulnerable households in the Colombo and Badulla districts with cash assistance of LKR 25,000 (USD 75) per month, from February to April 2023, through European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO). So far, this project has supported over 5500 people with cash assistance, mental health psychosocial support, including stress management and positive coping, as well as support for protection concerns to help them overcome the severe challenges brought on by the economic crisis.

Thilini* a 26-year-old mother of three from the Colombo district who received support through the ECHO-funded project, said:

“Since the crisis began last year, prices of basic goods have become unaffordable. At times when we have no support, it is difficult for us to afford nutritious food, recently, all we ate was rice and dhal.

“To be very honest, we have barely been able to afford to get by. Mahesh* stopped going for his treatments, as we prioritized our children’s wellbeing over ours.”

“Receiving this cash assistance lifted a huge weight off my shoulders – our expenses were many, but I managed to buy my children nutritious food like eggs and meat, their school supplies, and the medicines we had foregone.”

Thilini’s* husband, Mahesh* suffered a stroke two years ago, leaving him partially paralyzed and unable to provide for his family since. Thilini* is now the primary caregiver to her husband and their young children, leaving her unable to seek work.

Save the Children’s Country Director in Sri Lanka, Julian Chellappah, said, “With the unpredictability of the poly-crisis, children in Sri Lanka are in dire need of immediate support, as it impacts their access to food, education, and protection. The country’s children should not have to bear the burden of this crisis and pay for it with their futures. We wholeheartedly welcome this life-saving support from the EU, which will build resilience among the most vulnerable and marginalized and strengthen our ability to respond to communities most affected by this crisis.” (Colombo Gazette)