Turner returns to Durham for T20 Blast with Stubbs unavailable

Ashton Turner will return to Durham for the T20 Blast after Tristan Stubbs’ call-up for South Africa A’s tour to Sri Lanka ruled him out of a planned stint in the north east.

Turner captained Durham in 2022 but his time with the club was affected by a shoulder injury sustained on debut, and he made 124 runs in his eight appearances.

He returns to the UK after a stellar home season in Australia, lifting both the Big Bash and the Marsh Cup as captain and also featuring in Western Australia’s successful Sheffield Shield season.

“It is great news to have Ashton returning to Durham this season,” Marcus North, Durham’s director of cricket, said. “He joins us on the back of an outstanding season for Perth Scorchers and Western Australia, where his experience and leadership skills have once again been evident for all to see.”

“I’m excited to be joining up with Durham again for this year’s Blast campaign,” Turner added. “We have an exciting squad, and we have high expectations for the group this year. Hopefully we can achieve some success and have some fun along the way.”

Stubbs was initially expected to join up with Durham straight after the IPL, but last month was included in South Africa A’s touring squad to play four 50-over games and two red-ball fixtures in Sri Lanka in June.

Durham are one of five counties without a Blast title, and have not reached the knockout stages in any of the last four seasons. They start their 2023 campaign away at Northamptonshire on Friday night. (ESPN Cricinfo)