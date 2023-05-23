Student registration portal established for Sri Lankan students in Australia

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Melbourne launched a Student Registration Portal for Sri Lankan students in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania addressing a long-standing need, the Foreign Ministry said.

Most of the Sri Lankan students in Australia are studying in universities / institutions in three states coming under the Consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General in Melbourne i.e. Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

At present no centralized database providing details of the students in these three states are available.

The Consulate General is of the view that creating a database of the students will facilitate to understand their situation as foreign students in Australia, assist them to find solutions and reach them faster to provide emergency consular assistance as and when required especially during difficult times such as the recent Covid-19 global pandemic.

This portal can be accessed through the official website of the Consulate General www.slcgmel.org. This portal was established to enhance the engagement of Sri Lankan students in the above three states and to ensure smooth and effective delivery of emergency Consular assistance on a priority basis in case of any emergency. (Colombo Gazette)