A memorial is to be constructed in Colombo to commemorate victims of conflicts which occurred in Sri Lanka since independence.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardena told reporters today that since Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948, a number of people have been killed in conflicts and civil unrest.

Gunawardena said that the Government felt there was a need for a common memorial to be constructed to commemorate victims of conflicts and civil unrest.

The Minister said that the Cabinet has granted approval to construct the monument in Colombo at a suitable location. (Colombo Gazette)