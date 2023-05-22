Mumbai Indians into play-offs as Royal Challengers Bangalore beaten

Cameron Green scored 100 from 47 balls for the Mumbai Indians to help them into the Indian Premier League play-offs by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers made 200-5, with England’s Harry Brook out first ball in the penultimate over of their innings. Unbeaten Green and Rohit Sharma, who was out for 56 from 37 balls, helped steer Mumbai to 201-2 and victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore could have overtaken Mumbai by beating Gujarat Titans, but they lost by six wickets.

Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 104 off 52, sealing victory for the Titans with a six in the final over to take his side to 198-4.

The earlier result eliminated Rajasthan Royals, who needed Mumbai Indians and RCB to lose to stand a chance of progressing.

Sunrisers, who have finished bottom of the IPL, mainly had openers Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma to thank for reaching 200 against the Indians as the pair put on 140 in 13.5 overs.

Mumbai, needing a win to have a chance of making it into the top four play-off spots, lost Ishan Kishan early before Sharma and Green put their side in control.

Green reached his 50 off just 20 balls and, in making his first IPL century, hit eight sixes and eight fours. (BBC)