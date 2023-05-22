Indian Army Raises New Units to Counter Cyber Warfare Threats from China and Pakistan

By Y P Prakash

The Indian Army has raised new specialist units under its cyber warfare initiatives to counter the increasing activities of China and Pakistan in the online domain. This decision was taken during the Army Commanders Conference headed by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande. The Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) are being raised to safeguard communication networks and enhance preparedness levels in this niche domain. Cyberspace has become a crucial component of military operations, and the expansion of cyber warfare capabilities by adversaries has intensified competition in this domain. With the Indian Army’s migration towards net centricity, there is a greater reliance on modern communication systems, necessitating the need for specialized units.

These units will assist formations in undertaking mandated cyber security functions, strengthening the cyber security posture of the Indian Army. The Army has taken multiple steps, including the establishment of the Defence Cyber Agency (DCA), development and implementation of cyber security policies, training personnel, and investment in cyber security technologies, to enhance its cyber security posture. However, the complexity and evolving nature of cyber threats make the Army susceptible to cyber attacks. Collaboration with government agencies and private sector organizations is crucial for information sharing and coordinated responses to cyber threats.

The Indian Defence Cyber Agency (DCA)

The Defence Cyber Agency (DCA) is a tri-service command of the Indian Armed Forces. Headquartered in New Delhi, the DCA is tasked with handling cyber security threats. The DCA draws personnel from all three branches of the Armed Forces. The head of the DCA is an officer of two-star rank, and reports to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) through the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS).

The DCA was established in 2020, in response to the growing threat of cyber warfare. The DCA is responsible for developing and implementing cyber security policies and procedures for the armed forces. The DCA also conducts training and exercises to improve the cyber security skills of armed forces personnel. The DCA also works with other government agencies and private sector organizations to share information and coordinate responses to cyber threats.

The DCA is a critical part of India’s cyber security architecture. The DCA plays a vital role in protecting the armed forces from cyber attacks. The DCA is also helping to build India’s cyber resilience and to deter adversaries from launching cyber attacks.

The DCA is a young organization, but it is already making a significant contribution to India’s cyber security. The DCA is well-positioned to play a leading role in India’s cyber security efforts in the years to come.

Here are some of the specific responsibilities of the DCA:

Develop and implement cyber security policies and procedures for the armed forces.

Conduct training and exercises to improve the cyber security skills of armed forces personnel.

Work with other government agencies and private sector organizations to share information and coordinate responses to cyber threats.

Protect the armed forces from cyber attacks.

Build India’s cyber resilience.

Deter adversaries from launching cyber attacks.

Cyber security is vital for the Indian Army due to the increasing reliance on digital technologies, the potential theft of sensitive information, the spread of disinformation and propaganda, and the vulnerability of critical infrastructure. Specific threats faced include data breaches, disinformation and propaganda, infrastructure attacks, and supply chain attacks. The Indian government continues to invest in cyber security technologies, train personnel, develop policies, and collaborate with stakeholders to mitigate these threats.

The Indian Army plays a significant role in the Indian Ocean and the broader Indo-Pacific region due to India’s geopolitical importance, economic growth, regional partnerships, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, counterterrorism efforts, and its evolving “Blue Water Navy” ambitions. While the Army’s rising power and influence in the region are evident, it employs cooperative engagement, defence diplomacy, and capacity building to enhance security and stability, considering the complexities of regional dynamics.

China-Pakistan alliance a threat to India’s security

China and Pakistan are considered adversaries of India and have been involved in cyber attacks against India. Their activities in the online domain, including spreading disinformation, targeting Indian entities, and launching cyber attacks, pose a serious threat to India’s national security. The Indian government has established the National Cyber Security Coordinator’s Office (NCSCO), implemented the National Cyber Security Policy (NCSP), invested in cyber security technologies, and provided cyber security training to address these threats. However, continued investment and collaboration are necessary to protect critical infrastructure and systems from cyber attacks.

Pakistan is a nuclear-armed country with a long history of conflict with India. In recent years, Pakistan has become increasingly close to China, a country that is also seen as a threat to India.

There are a number of reasons why Pakistan’s alliance with China poses a threat to India. First, China is a major arms supplier to Pakistan. This gives Pakistan the ability to acquire sophisticated weapons that could be used against India. Second, China is investing heavily in Pakistan’s infrastructure. This could give China a strategic advantage over India in the event of a conflict. Third, China is using its influence in Pakistan to promote its own interests in the region. This could undermine India’s interests in the region.

In response to the threat posed by Pakistan’s alliance with China, India has taken a number of steps. These steps include:

Increasing its military spending.

Modernizing its armed forces.

Strengthening its ties with other countries in the region.

Working to counter Chinese influence in the region.

India is also working to improve its cyber security capabilities. This is important because cyber attacks are becoming increasingly common and can be used to disrupt critical infrastructure or steal sensitive information.

The threat posed by Pakistan’s alliance with China is real and should not be taken lightly. India is taking steps to address this threat, but it is important to remember that there is no easy solution. The situation is likely to remain complex and challenging for the foreseeable future.

India’s growing power in the Indian and Pacific region is a potential threat to China. India is a rising power with a strong economy and a large population. It is also a nuclear-armed country with a long history of conflict with China.

India’s growing power is seen as a threat by China because it could challenge China’s dominance in the region. China is concerned that India’s growing military power could be used to counter Chinese interests in the region. China is also concerned that India’s economic power could be used to undermine China’s economic influence in the region.

China is also working to counter India’s economic influence in the region. China is investing heavily in infrastructure projects in the region and is working to strengthen its ties with other countries in the region.

The rivalry between India and China is likely to continue in the years to come. Both countries are growing powers with competing interests in the region. The rivalry could lead to conflict, but it is also possible that the two countries will be able to cooperate on issues of mutual interest.