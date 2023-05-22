China bans major chip maker Micron from key infrastructure projects

The long-running dispute has seen Washington impose a series of measures against Beijing’s chip making industry and invest billions of dollars to boost America’s semiconductor sector.

In a statement, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said: “The review found that Micron’s products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China’s national security.”

The CAC did not give details of the risks it said it had found or in which Micron products it had found them.

A Micron spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that the company had “received the CAC’s notice following its review of Micron products sold in China”.

“We are evaluating the conclusion and assessing our next steps. We look forward to continuing to engage in discussions with Chinese authorities,” they added.

In response, the US government said it would work with allies to address what it called “distortions of the memory chip market caused by China’s actions”.

“We firmly oppose restrictions that have no basis in fact,” a US Commerce Department spokesperson said. “This action, along with recent raids and targeting of other American firms, is inconsistent with [China’s] assertions that it is opening its markets and committed to a transparent regulatory framework.”

Micron’s share price tumbled by 5.3% in pre-market trading in the US.

However, analysts at investment banking group Jefferies said “the ultimate impact [of the ban] on Micron will be quite limited” because it does not rely on the Chinese government or telecommunication for most of the sales it generates in the country.

Nevertheless, China is a key market for Micron and generated around 10% of its full-year sales. In 2022, Micron reported total revenue of $30.7bn (£24.6bn), of which $3.3bn came from mainland China.

It also has manufacturing facilities in the country.

The CAC’s announcement came a day after a G7 leaders meeting in Japan issued a joint statement which criticised China, including its use of “economic coercion”. On Sunday, US President Joe Biden said G7 nations were looking to “de-risk and diversify our relationship with China”.

“That means taking steps to diversify our supply chains,” he added.

Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra attended the summit in Hiroshima as part of a group of business leaders.