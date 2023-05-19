Sri Lankan in Tamil Nadu jailed for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

A Sri Lankan in Tamil Nadu has been jailed for 22 years for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, The Hindu newspaper reported.

The Sri Lankan was living alone in a house at the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp at Mandapam.

He was sentenced by the Mahila Court in Ramanathapuram to undergo 22 years of imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, the accused, Antony Marx (52), allegedly lured the girl to his house and sexually abused her in January 2022. Based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the victim, the police arrested Marx under the provisions of the POCSO Act. Mahila Court Judge Gopinath also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Marx.

The court further said the convict should be punished for six more months in the event of failure to remit the fine and asked the Tamil Nadu government to consider a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim. (Colombo Gazette)