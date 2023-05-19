Sea cucumber farming is a relatively new industry in Sri Lanka, but it has quickly gained popularity due to its potential for high profits. However, the rapid expansion of sea cucumber farms operated by Chinese companies in Sri Lanka has caused concerns among local fishermen, who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

Some local fishermen have reported that the sea cucumber farms are affecting their catch, as the farms are taking up large areas of the seabed, which reduces the available space for fish to breed and feed. In addition, some fishermen have claimed that the use of chemicals and antibiotics in sea cucumber farming is having a negative impact on the marine environment and the health of fish in the area.

Moreover, the Chinese companies operating the sea cucumber farms are accused of employing mainly Chinese workers and not hiring local people, which has added to the resentment of local communities towards the industry.

The Sri Lankan government has recently introduced regulations to address some of these concerns. For instance, it has restricted the areas where sea cucumber farms can be established and set minimum distances from the shore. The government has also imposed fines and other penalties for those who violate regulations.

However, critics argue that the regulations are not enough, as they do not address the fundamental issues of the environmental impact and the exclusion of local people from the industry. Therefore, there is a need for the government and the companies involved in sea cucumber farming to work with local communities to address these concerns and find solutions that are beneficial for all parties involved.

Sea cucumber farming: A threat to the environment?

Sea cucumber farming, like any aquaculture activity, can have environmental impacts, including potential damage to marine life and ecosystems.

One of the main concerns associated with sea cucumber farming is the use of antibiotics and other chemicals to control disease and promote growth in the farmed animals. These chemicals can potentially leach into the surrounding water and affect the health of other marine organisms. Additionally, the waste generated by the sea cucumbers can contribute to water pollution and eutrophication, which can negatively impact marine ecosystems.

Sea cucumber farming can also lead to habitat destruction and alteration, particularly if farms are located in sensitive or ecologically important areas. The installation of sea cucumber farm structures on the seafloor can impact sedimentation and disturb benthic habitats. The removal of wild sea cucumbers to stock the farms can also reduce populations and impact biodiversity in the area.

Sea cucumber farming: A threat to the livelihoods of local fishermen?

Sea cucumber farming can have a significant impact on wild fish stocks, particularly if the farms are situated in areas where traditional fishery resources are already under pressure. The farming activity can take up space on the seafloor and compete with wild fish for habitat, leading to a decrease in the number of fish in the area.

In addition, the exclusion of local people from the sea cucumber farming industry can have a negative impact on their livelihoods. Many local fishermen depend on fishing for their income, and the expansion of sea cucumber farms is reducing the amount of fish available to them. This is leading to financial hardship for many families and is contributing to social unrest in the region.

What can be done to address the concerns about sea cucumber farming in Sri Lanka?

There are a number of things that can be done to address the concerns about sea cucumber farming in Sri Lanka. These include:

Strengthening the regulations governing sea cucumber farming- The Sri Lankan government needs to strengthen the regulations governing sea cucumber farming to ensure that the industry is sustainable and does not have a negative impact on the environment or the livelihoods of local people.

Working with local communities- The government and the companies involved in sea cucumber farming need to work with local communities to address their concerns and find solutions that are beneficial for all parties involved. This could involve providing training and employment opportunities for local people in the sea cucumber farming industry, or relocating farms to areas that are less sensitive to environmental impacts.

Promoting sustainable sea cucumber farming practices- The government and the companies involved in sea cucumber farming need to promote sustainable sea cucumber farming practices that minimize the environmental impact of the industry. This could involve using less harmful chemicals, improving waste management practices, and avoiding the harvesting of wild sea cucumbers.

By taking these steps, the Sri Lankan government and the companies involved in sea cucumber farming can help to ensure that the industry is sustainable and does not have a negative impact on the environment or the livelihoods of local people.

In addition, in 2016, China and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the “Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road” initiative, which includes cooperation in fisheries and aquatic product processing.

In 2020, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development announced that it had signed an agreement with a Chinese company to set up a sea cucumber farm in the eastern province of Batticaloa. The project is expected to create jobs for local residents and boost the country’s export earnings.

Overall, it seems that China’s involvement in Sri Lanka’s sea cucumber industry is part of a broader effort to deepen economic ties between the two countries and promote the Belt and Road Initiative.

However, there have been reports of Chinese companies engaging in illegal activities in Sri Lanka on the pretext of sea cucumber projects. Some of these activities include:

Illegal fishing: According to media reports, Chinese fishing vessels have been illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters, often using destructive fishing methods that harm the marine ecosystem. Some of these vessels are reportedly linked to Chinese companies involved in sea cucumber farming.

Smuggling: There have been reports of sea cucumbers being smuggled out of Sri Lanka, sometimes in violation of export regulations. Some of these smuggled sea cucumbers may end up in Chinese markets.

Bribery and corruption: There have been allegations of Chinese companies engaging in bribery and corruption in order to secure contracts and permits for sea cucumber projects.

Human rights abuses: Some Chinese companies operating in Sri Lanka have been accused of exploiting local workers and violating their rights.

Moreover, Sea cucumbers help detoxify contaminants in the soil and other environments and help in nutrient cycling and redistribution of sediments, making them excelling bioremediations. Moreover, they help increase seawater alkalinity, which creates buffers against ocean acidification, supporting the survival of coral reefs. In order to run a sea cucumber farm, wild sea cucumbers are caught from the sea and placed in the farms and hatcheries. This creates an ecological imbalance in the ocean, which leads to polluted and murkier waters in the areas where sea cucumber population has declined.

However, it is important to note that these illegal activities are not representative of all Chinese companies operating in Sri Lanka, and that there are also many legitimate and responsible actors involved in the sea cucumber industry. However, these illegal activities are a cause for concern and underscore the importance of responsible business practices and effective regulation and enforcement.