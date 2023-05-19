Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan To Be In US For Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will take part in the Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue which is going to take place in California from May 15 to 17. This is the army chief’s first visit outside the country since he took over as the CDS in October. General Chauhan is also scheduled to meet the top military officers from different countries such as the US, Japan, Australia, and the UK which is going to be organised by the Hoover Institute.

Defence officials said, “The CDS is visiting San Diego in California where top military officers from the United States, Australia, Japan and Australia would be participating in a conference on the Indo-Pacific region organised by the Hoover Institute there.”

The army chief’s visit comes a month ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States. PM Modi is scheduled to travel to the United States in June, where US President Joe Biden will host him on a dinner.

General Chauhan would also be meeting his allies, including the US Pacific Command chief. The British side is going to be represented by a Vice Admiral while the other countries will have their senior-most military officers attending the meet. (ANI)