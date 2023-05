Student activist and Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige was arrested during a protest staged in Kelniya.

Mudalige and a number of others took part in a protest near the University of Kelniya.

The protest was staged to demand the release of student activists currently in remand custody.

Mudalige was arrested for allegedly obstructing the duties of the Police. (Colombo Gazette)