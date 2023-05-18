US Ambassador to India holds talks with Sri Lankan envoy

The US Ambassador to India Eric Garcettto had talks with Sri Lanka’s envoy to India Milinda Moragoda.

They discussed relations between the US and Sri Lanka and the strategic partnership between the US, India and Sri Lanka.

“As strategic partners, the U.S., India, and Sri Lanka share a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. I had a productive meeting with Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda, discussing ways to further strengthen our nations’ ties on trade, security, and people-to-people exchanges,” Garcettto tweeted.

Garcetti has been the United States Ambassador to India since March 24, 2023. He previously served as the 42nd mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 until 2022. (Colombo Gazette)